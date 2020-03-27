Sport

PODCAST: Top 10 Cork footballers of all time

March 27th, 2020 11:48 AM

By Jack McCarron

--

On today’s Podcast we’re going to count down the top 10 cork footballers of all time as chosen by one of the most knowledgeable football reporters in the game - Noel Horgan

Noel first saw the Rebels win a championship game in 1966 and he has been watching them closely ever since.

Noel’s list of the top 10 cork footballers was published in this week’s southern Star - which is available in shops across West Cork right now - and on today’s bonus Podcast we’re going to chat through his list.

