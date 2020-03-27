PODCAST: Top 10 Cork footballers of all time

--

On today’s Podcast we’re going to count down the top 10 cork footballers of all time as chosen by one of the most knowledgeable football reporters in the game - Noel Horgan

Noel first saw the Rebels win a championship game in 1966 and he has been watching them closely ever since.

Noel’s list of the top 10 cork footballers was published in this week’s southern Star - which is available in shops across West Cork right now - and on today’s bonus Podcast we’re going to chat through his list.

If you can’t make it to the shops this week to pick up a copy of The Southern Star, you can avail of a digital or postal subscription by clicking here.

