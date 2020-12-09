Sport

PODCAST: The Paul Kerrigan interview & Cork ladies book All Ireland final place despite venue debacle

December 9th, 2020 12:41 PM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

--

On this week’s podcast we’re joined by Cork ladies football captain Doireann O’Sullivan following their All Ireland semi-final win over Galway on Sunday. 

Though the game itself was somewhat routine, the build up and aftermath were anything but, with venue changes, frozen pitches, broadcast mix-ups and embarrassing Morning Ireland appearances all thrown in for good measure and Ger McCarthy will join us to break down what went on on one of the most bizarre All Ireland Semi Final days in living memory.

We’re also chatting to Cork and Nemo Rangers legend Paul Kerrigan who announced his inter-county retirement last week. 

Kerrigan was a member of the Cork team that claimed the 2010 All Ireland title and he spoke to Kieran about his stellar club and inter-county career that also included 4 Munster titles and 4 national league titles.

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.