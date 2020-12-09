PODCAST: The Paul Kerrigan interview & Cork ladies book All Ireland final place despite venue debacle

--

On this week’s podcast we’re joined by Cork ladies football captain Doireann O’Sullivan following their All Ireland semi-final win over Galway on Sunday.

Though the game itself was somewhat routine, the build up and aftermath were anything but, with venue changes, frozen pitches, broadcast mix-ups and embarrassing Morning Ireland appearances all thrown in for good measure and Ger McCarthy will join us to break down what went on on one of the most bizarre All Ireland Semi Final days in living memory.

We’re also chatting to Cork and Nemo Rangers legend Paul Kerrigan who announced his inter-county retirement last week.

Kerrigan was a member of the Cork team that claimed the 2010 All Ireland title and he spoke to Kieran about his stellar club and inter-county career that also included 4 Munster titles and 4 national league titles.