PODCAST: The life and times of Danno O'Mahony with Dave Meltzer

On today’s Podcast we’re reflecting on the remarkable career of West Cork wrestling legend Danno O’Mahony.

Danno, who will be 70 years dead in November, will be known to most in West Cork for the statue erected in his honour in his home village of Ballydehob.

What many won’t realise, is just how big an impact he had on the world of American professional wrestling in the 1930s.

We're joined by wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter to chat about Danno’s exploits during the 30s.

Skip to 12 minutes in for the chat with Dave Meltzer.

PLUS we launch 'Pitch Perfect' as we bid to find West Cork's best GAA pitch.

