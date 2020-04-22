Sport

PODCAST: Orla Finn on life without football and games behind closed doors

April 22nd, 2020 3:12 PM

By Jack McCarron

Share this article

--

On today’s Podcast we’re joined by star Cork forward Orla Finn on life without football and teaching senior infants from home.

Orla also touches on whether she would like to see inter-county games played behind closed doors as a way of getting GAA action back up and running.

Here's two easy ways to get The Southern Star delivered to you!

For postal queries call 028 21200 or email [email protected]

For digital email [email protected] or visit ➡️ http://bit.ly/SouthernStarDigital

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.