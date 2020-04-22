PODCAST: Orla Finn on life without football and games behind closed doors

--

On today’s Podcast we’re joined by star Cork forward Orla Finn on life without football and teaching senior infants from home.

Orla also touches on whether she would like to see inter-county games played behind closed doors as a way of getting GAA action back up and running.

Here's two easy ways to get The Southern Star delivered to you!

For postal queries call 028 21200 or email [email protected]

For digital email [email protected] or visit ➡️ http://bit.ly/SouthernStarDigital