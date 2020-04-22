PODCAST: Orla Finn on life without football and games behind closed doors

--
On today’s Podcast we’re joined by star Cork forward Orla Finn on life without football and teaching senior infants from home.
Sport
Apr, 2020
Cork camogie star Saoirse McCarthy transforming her back wall into artistic masterpiece
Orla also touches on whether she would like to see inter-county games played behind closed doors as a way of getting GAA action back up and running.
