PODCAST: O'Donovan Rossa v Bandon preview with Daniel Hazel and Mark Sugrue PLUS the Irish Offshore Rowing Championships

As soon as one championship season ends, another begins.

On Sunday at Páirc Ui Chaoimh, Nemo Rangers came out on top in the 2020 PSFC with a win over Castlehaven but there’s little time to digest it as the action from the 2021 championship is coming thick and fast this weekend.

On today’s podcast we’re focusing on the Senior A grade and previewing the clash of Bandon and O’Donovan Rossa in Ballinascarthy at 6 o’clock on Saturday.

We're joined on the show by Skibbereen’s Daniel Hazel and Bandon’s Mark Sugrue.

Later in the podcast we’re looking ahead to the Irish Offshore Rowing Championships which are being hosted by Bantry Rowing Club this weekend and we hear from Diarmaid Murphy and Andrew Hurley from the organising committee.

We're delighted to say that we have once teamed up with Access Credit Union for the months ahead on the Star Sport Podcast.

Access Credit Union is well known for supporting local West Cork sport at all levels and we look forward to telling that story throughout the summer and beyond.

Access Credit Union - funding dreams for over 50 years.