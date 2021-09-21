PODCAST: Newcestown's Cathrach Keane on hectic schedule & Martina O'Brien on Clonakilty's first senior club game

--

We’ve a packed show again for you this week with the county championships in full swing across all codes at the minute.

Up first we're chatting to one of the busiest men in Cork GAA.

Cathrach Keane will take to the field for the Newcestown footballers at 2pm this Sunday as they take on West Cork rivals Carbery Rangers in a must-win Premier Senior Football game.

Then at 5.15 he’ll swap the jersey for a bib as he heads to Clonakilty where he’ll manage Caheragh in another huge West Cork derby against Kilmacabea in the JAFC.

And there’s also the small matter of the 1-1 he struck for Newcestown against Cloyne in last weekend’s 2-24 to 1-9 Senior A hurling championship win so there’s plenty for us to dive into with Cathrach.

Later we hear from Cork ladies captain Martina O’Brien ahead of Clonakilty’s first ever senior county football championship game v Kinsale this Sunday.

We're delighted to say that we have once teamed up with Access Credit Union for the months ahead on the Star Sport Podcast.

Access Credit Union is well known for supporting local West Cork sport at all levels and we look forward to telling that story throughout the summer and beyond.

Access Credit Union - funding dreams for over 50 years.