PODCAST: Naomh Abán eye national glory & Ibane Gaels boss Paul Holland on U21A success

On this week’s podcast we’ll be joined by Ibane Gaels manager Paul Holland who steered the club, an amalgamation of Argideen Rangers and Barryroe, to Carbery U21A glory this season with victory over Newcestown.

We’re also going to hear from Una Twohig who has been chatting to Ger McCarthy.

Una is the captain of the Naomh Abán ladies footballers who take on Salthill-Knocknacarra in the All Ireland Club Junior final in Kilmallock at 1pm on Sunday.

It’s already been an historic year for the Gaeltacht club who claimed the provincial crown when beating Limerick kingpins Oola in November.

