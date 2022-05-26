PODCAST: Lyre Rovers captain Mike Keohane & manager Tom Barry on Beamish Cup success | Skibbereen Freestyle Kayaker Anaïs O'Donovan

On this week’s show we’re joined by Mike Keohane and Tom Barry of Lyre Rovers.

Rovers secured a famous Beamish Cup final victory over rivals Clonakilty a number of weeks back.

Mike & Tom spoke to Ger McCarthy at the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery on Tuesday when Lyre were awarded with a West Cork Sports Star monthly award for their Beamish Cup exploits.

We’re also chatting to International Freestyle Kayaker Anais O’Donovan from Skibbereen. Anais has an incredibly interesting story to tell and she’s also been speaking to Ger McCarthy.

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

