PODCAST: Kinsale golfer John Murphy on Byron Nelson Award win and semi-finals set for Best in the West

On today’s Podcast we’re chatting to Kinsale golfer John Murphy.

John who plays his golf for the University of Louisville, recently won this year’s Byron Nelson Award, a prize open to seniors across the USA.

The prestigious award, which takes into account both golfing ability and personality, grants Murphy entry to the AT&T Byron Nelson Classic in Dallas on the PGA Tour next May.

We’re also going to bring you the latest on Best in the West - our search for West Cork’s greatest ever sportsperson.

With the quarter finals out of the way, we’re down to the final four and in part two we’ll bring you details of both semi-finals

