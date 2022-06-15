PODCAST: John Hayes on Cork's win over Limerick & Dublin quarter final draw | Rowing star Lydia Heaphy on World Cup II

On this week’s show we’re looking back on Cork’s round two qualifier win over Limerick at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday and reflecting on the All-Ireland Quarter Final draw which has pitted the Rebels against Dublin in Croke Park on June 25th.

2010 All Ireland winner John Hayes joins us on the line to break it all down.

Later on the show we’re chatting to Ireland and Skibbereen Rowing star Lydia Heaphy ahead of the World Cup II which gets underway this week.

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

