PODCAST: Jack Gower - the Winter Olympic hopeful with ties to Skibbereen & All Ireland winner Paudie Kissane on the need for speed

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

--

The Star Sport Podcast is back for 2022 and we're kicking things off with a bang!

Jack Gower is a world-class Alpine skier who has his sights firmly set on securing a ticket to February's Winter Olympics in Beijing as part of Team Ireland.

How on earth have The Southern Star found a West Cork link to the 2022 Winter Olympics we hear you ask?

Well as it turns out, it's not just rowing that Skibbereen is capable of producing Olympic-calibre athletes for.

Gower, who hails from Chichester on the south coast of England, is eligible to represent Team Ireland through his grandmother who was born in Dublin and raised in Skibbereen.

On this week's podcast we chat to Jack about his Olympic ambitions and his West Cork roots.

Later on the show we're be joined by All Ireland winner Paudie Kissane to chat about the importance of speed training, athlete preparation and the secret to his longevity.

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.