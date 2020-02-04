PODCAST: Fintan McCarthy on his Tokyo ambitions and Cork march on in Division 3

--

On this week’s show we’re reflecting on another win for the Cork footballers following their defeat of Leitrim last weekend and we’ll be joined by Denis Hurley who was in Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday.

We're also chatting to Fintan McCarthy, one half of the World Lightweight Rowing champions as we edge closer to finding out which two Skibbereen rowers will be in the boat at the Olympics in Tokyo.

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.