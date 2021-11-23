PODCAST: County final special with Micheál 'Haulie' O'Sullivan & Diarmuid Duggan | Clonakilty v St Finbarr's | Clon legend Tom Mannix

--

It’s a county final preview special on the podcast this week as we look ahead to the clash of Clonakilty and St Finbarr's in the Premier Senior football final this Sunday at 3pm in Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Clon, who are back in the final for the first time since winning in 2009 take on the fancied Barrs who were champions as recently as 2018 and Kieran has a theory as to why it seems as though the stars might be aligning for a Clonakilty win.

On the podcast we’re chatting to Clonakilty legend Tom Mannix whose son Ross is a key member of the current panel. Tom, who was a part of the 1996 county final winning team, talks about that '96 win and what Clon being back in the final means for the Brewery Town.

For the more dispassionate view of the game, we’re joined by ex-Cork footballers Micheál Haulie O’Sullivan & Diarmuid Duggan who deliver all of the insights you’ll need ahead of Sunday’s game. Both Diarmuid and Haulie also give us their big game verdicts.