PODCAST: Cork's new captain Martina O'Brien & Ruairi Deane on the season ahead

Two great guests on the show today as the inter-county season starts to slowly come into view after a longer than usual winter break.

Up first we hear from Ballinascarthy’s Martina O’Brien who has been named Cork senior ladies football captain for the season ahead.

And then we chat to Bantry’s Ruairi Deane, who was speaking as part of the launch of a new sponsorship deal between Cork GAA and Sports Direct late last week.

Jack and Kieran also speak about the recent BBC Panorama documentary 'Boxing and the Mob'.

You can add the Star Sport Podcast to your podcast player of choice by copying this URL - https://southern-star.podomatic.com/rss2.xml - and using the "Add a podcast by URL/RSS" option.