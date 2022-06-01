Sport

PODCAST: Cork v Louth preview with Paddy Kelly | Darragh McElhinney breaks 44-year-old record

June 1st, 2022 3:26 PM

By Southern Star Team

On this week’s show we’re looking ahead to Cork’s crunch All Ireland Qualifier with Louth at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this Saturday afternoon and we're joined by 2010 All Ireland winner with Cork, Paddy Kelly.

Before that though Kieran and Jack discuss Glengarriff’s Darragh McElhinney breaking a 44-year-old Irish U23 5000m record at the weekend.

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union now offers Cultivate Farm Finance and is ready to support local farmers.

With a Cultivate loan, farmers in West Cork can benefit from the local decision making and personal service offered by their Credit Union.

To find out more go to www.accesscu.ie/cultivate or call on (028) 21883

