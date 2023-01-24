PODCAST: Cork season preview with Haulie O'Sullivan & Diarmuid Duggan

The Allianz National Football League gets underway this weekend with John Cleary’s Cork side getting their campaign up and running on Sunday when they welcome Colm O’Rourke’s Meath to Pairc Ui Chaoimh at 3pm.
After picking up some early season silverware by winning the McGrath Cup with the defeat of Limerick last Friday night, Cleary will be hoping the rebels can carry their promising pre-season form into Sunday's game.
On today’s podcast we’re joined by our analysis dream team of ex-Cork footballers Micheál Haulie O’Sullivan and Diarmuid Duggan to preview Sunday’s game and the season ahead.
Produced by Dylan Mangan.
***
