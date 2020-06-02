PODCAST: Cork camogie star Orla Cronin & Best in the West last 16 round-up

--

On today’s Podcast we’re chatting to Cork camogie star Orla Cronin.

The Enniskeane woman, who is fast becoming won of Cork’s most important players, speaks to Kieran about her rise to the senior setup, her ambitions for her future in a Cork jersey and her love of baking

We’re also going to reflect on a cracking last 16 in Best in the West - our search for West Cork’s greatest ever sportsperson.

