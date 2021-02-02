PODCAST: Conor Hourihane on joining Swansea & 29-year-old Jason Collins on his appointment as chair of St Mary's

--

We have a busy show again this week. We’re chatting to Bandon’s Conor Hourihane to chat about his recent move to Swansea City.

Hourihane has already made a big impact at the Liberty Stadium and was last weekend named in the Championship team of the week.

We also chat to Jason Collins who has recently been appointed chairperson of St Mary’s GAA Club.

At only 29 years old, Jason must be amongst the youngest club chairs in the country so we ask him about his plans for his time in the role.

You can add the Star Sport Podcast to your podcast player of choice by copying this URL - https://southern-star.podomatic.com/rss2.xml - and using the "Add a podcast by URL/RSS" option.