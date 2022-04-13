PODCAST: Clonakilty manager John Leahy on their Beamish Cup final showdown with Lyre Rovers

***

The Beamish Cup takes centre stage on this week’s podcast as we chat to Clonakilty Soccer Club manager John Leahy following their semi-final win over defending champions Dunmanway Town in Skibbereen last weekend.

The Brewery Town will take on Lyre Rovers in the decider in a few weeks as they look to bounce back from losing the final at Turners’ Cross just last season.

Lyre overcame Riverside in their semi-final.

