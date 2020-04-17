PODCAST: Classic Games - Cork v Galway - 2005 All Ireland Ladies Football Final

--

On today’s Podcast we’re revisiting the 2005 All Ireland ladies football final between Cork and Galway as part of our Classic Games series and joining us on the line to do so is LGFA Local Journalist of the Year and host of the Ladies Football Podcast on Red FM, Ger McCarthy.

