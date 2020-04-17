Sport

PODCAST: Classic Games - Cork v Galway - 2005 All Ireland Ladies Football Final

April 17th, 2020 5:23 PM

By Jack McCarron

Share this article

--

On today’s Podcast we’re revisiting the 2005 All Ireland ladies football final between Cork and Galway as part of our Classic Games series and joining us on the line to do so is LGFA Local Journalist of the Year and host of the Ladies Football Podcast on Red FM, Ger McCarthy.

Here's two easy ways to get The Southern Star delivered to you!

For postal queries call 028 21200 or email [email protected]

For digital email [email protected] or visit ➡️ http://bit.ly/SouthernStarDigital

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.