PODCAST: Castlehaven's Cathal Maguire on county final v Nemo Rangers and weekend sporting review

It’s a busy one on this week’s show as we look ahead to Sunday’s delayed 2020 Premier Senior Football Championship final between Castlehaven and Nemo Rangers at Pairc Ui Chaoimh

Castlehaven booked their final spot last October, nearly 10 months ago, so this may have been the longest run into a county final in history and on today’s podcast we’re going to hear from Castlehaven's Cathal Maguire who spoke to Ger McCarthy.

But we’re going to kick things off with a quick review of the weekend’s sporting action and there’s only one place to start and that is unfortunately with the All Ireland hurling final at Croke Park where Cork were soundly beaten by an absolutely brilliant Limerick side.

We'l also hear Kieran's reflections from the National Rowing championships which concluded on Sunday.

