PODCAST: Castlehaven book county final place, Kilmacabea claim Carbery crown & sport postponed again

On today’s podcast Jack McCarron is joined by freelance sports journalist Ger McCarthy, whose work you'll find in the Southern Star, the Echo, the Irish Examiner and the Big Red Bench on Red FM.

They're joined by Castlehaven captain Mark Collins following on from their nail-biting penalty shootout win in the Premier Senior football championship on Sunday against the Barr’s.

The Haven were set to meet Nemo Rangers in the county final this weekend but because of the new Covid restrictions announced on Monday night, and the GAA’s postponement of all club action for the foreseeable future, no date has yet been set for the final.

We also chat to Kilmacbea’s Ruairi Hourihane.

Kilmacabea were crowned Carbery Junior A Football Champions for the third time in four years on Sunday with a comfortable 14 point win over Carbery Rangers at Ardfield and man of the match Ruairi Hourihane spoke to Ger following another divisional success.

Plus the lads discuss the postponed of the West Cork League and Ireland's clash with Slovakia on Thursday.

