PODCAST: Brian Hurley on mental health and the importance of asking for help PLUS the latest on ‘Best in the West’

On today’s podcast we’re chatting to Cork and Castlehaven footballer Brian Hurley about Cork Club Together for Pieta - a new initiative which will see the Cork Senior football panel and management team run the required distance it takes to run through each of the 24 clubs involved in the Senior set-up in aid of mental Health charity Pieta House.

Starting with the team captain Ian Maguire of St Finbarr’s the players will run the total of 432km between them over the course of the day, finishing back with the team manager Ronan McCarthy in Douglas.

To donate on their GoFundme page, click here.

We also have the latest from Best in The West - our search for West Cork’s greatest ever sportsperson.

