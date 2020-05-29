PODCAST: Best in the West - Noel Fehily v Phil Healy

--

On today’s Podcast we’re chatting Best in the West - our search for West Cork’s Greatest ever sports person.

We're previewing the final tie of the last 16 - and it’s a big one as West Cork’s greatest ever jockey Noel Fehily goes head to head with Ireland’s fastest ever woman Phil Healy.

Deputy Ireland editor for the Racing Post David Jennings will join us to make the case for Noel, while Phil’s coach Shane McCormack will be on to campaign for the Ballineen woman.

