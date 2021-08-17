PODCAST: All Ireland Hurling final preview with Mick Foley and Gavin Coombes on a season to remember

--

It’s a busy one on this week’s show as we look ahead to Cork’s first appearance in an All Ireland hurling final since 2013.

On Sunday at Croke Park, Kieran Kingston’s side will look to dethrone reigning champions Limerick - following on from the Rebels’ impressive extra time win over Kilkenny at the semi-final stage.

On today's show we're joined by Michael Foley of the Sunday Times to preview the game.

We're also chatting to Skibbereen rugby star Gavin Coombes, who just last month earned his first senior Irish international cap.

Coombes is one of the hottest properties in Irish rugby and he followed up his first cap with his first start against the USA just days later.

--

We're delighted to say that we have once teamed up with Access Credit Union for the months ahead on the Star Sport Podcast.

Access Credit Union is well known for supporting local West Cork sport at all levels and we look forward to telling that story throughout the summer and beyond.

Access Credit Union - funding dreams for over 50 years.