PODCAST: All Ireland final preview show with Cork's Ciara O'Sullivan, Mayo legend Cora Staunton & Ger McCarthy

--

It’s All Ireland final week for the Cork ladies so this week’s podcast will be dedicated to previewing their bid to dethrone the dominant Dublin ladies who are aiming to secure their 4th title in succession.

We're joined by Mayo legend Cora Staunton to preview the big game. Cora, who herself won four All Irelands titles as a player, is currently in Australia preparing for a new season of the AFLW competition for the Greater Western Sydney Giants.

We also hear from Cork and Mourneabbey star Ciara O’Sullivan

PLUS Ger McCarthy give us his thoughts and predictions for the game.