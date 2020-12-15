PODCAST: All Ireland final preview show with Cork's Ciara O'Sullivan, Mayo legend Cora Staunton & Ger McCarthy

--
News
Dec, 2020
Leap man guilty of €70k deception; Fears a no-deal Brexit will devastate fishing communities; John Le Carrés West Cork links; A New York Christmas like no other; Book ideas from West Cork; EIGHT-PAGE preview of the All-Ireland ladies football final; Innishannon author Alice Taylor on Christmas 2020
It’s All Ireland final week for the Cork ladies so this week’s podcast will be dedicated to previewing their bid to dethrone the dominant Dublin ladies who are aiming to secure their 4th title in succession.
We're joined by Mayo legend Cora Staunton to preview the big game. Cora, who herself won four All Irelands titles as a player, is currently in Australia preparing for a new season of the AFLW competition for the Greater Western Sydney Giants.
We also hear from Cork and Mourneabbey star Ciara O’Sullivan
PLUS Ger McCarthy give us his thoughts and predictions for the game.
