PODCAST: All-Ireland Camogie final preview with Matthew Twomey | Cork v Kilkenny | Weekend takeaways

On this week’s show we’re looking ahead to Sunday's All-Ireland Camogie final between Cork and Kilkenny.

We’re joined on the show by Cork manager Matthew Twomey who has led this Cork side back to the final in his first season in charge.

Before we hear from Matthew we’re reflecting on some of the weekend’s big results and storylines as the county and Carbery hurling championships got underway.

To help us do that we’re joined once again by Matthew Hurley AKA @gaa_statsman on Instagram & Twitter.

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

