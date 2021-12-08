PICTURE SPECIAL: West Cork’s history-making heroes finally get their 2020 county medals

BETTER late than never, the history-making West Cork ladies’ senior football team finally got their hands on their county medals at a special event held in the Celtic Ross Hotel, Rosscarbery recently.

In September 2020, the West Cork divisional team was crowned Cork LGFA senior football champions for the very first time when they beat the mighty Mourneabbey, 4-9 to 2-13, in an epic final. It was the culmination of a journey that began in 2016.

Because of Covid restrictions last year, the celebrations were put on hold, but last Saturday night, and thanks to West Cork LGFA, the victorious West Cork team finally reunited – and it was worth the wait.

Team captain Áine Terry O’Sullivan and her team-mates, from clubs all over the West Cork division, came together to catch up, reminisce and relive that wonderful county-winning campaign that put West Cork ladies’ football on the map.

Players received their county winners’ medals, presented by Cork LGFA official Marian Crowley along with West Cork LGFA Chairman Brian Cotter, and they also received West Cork jerseys as keepsakes.

The West Cork squad then made a presentation of framed team county final photos to the masterminds behind the success, manager Brian McCarthy and his team of Anne O’Grady, James O'Mahony and Michelle Dullea.

Bantry Blues’ John McCarthy, the man behind setting up the West Cork senior football team, was also present on the night and he received an honorary county medal for his part in this success. MC Ger McCarthy, a former LGFA Journalist of the Year, ensured an entertaining night ran smoothly.

While West Cork had to sit out this year’s championship as they wait for a debate over the eligibility and make-up of divisional teams, the hope shared by all is that West Cork will be back in action sooner rather than later.