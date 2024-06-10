Phil Healy misses out on 200m semi-finals at Europeans

PHIL Healy missed out on a spot in the women’s 200m semi-finals at the European Athletics Championships in Rome.

The Ballineen Bullet, running in the second heat on Monday morning, finished in fifth place in 23.51. With the top 12 from across the three heats advancing to the final, Healy was bumped out of contention after the third heat left her the 15th fastest of the 23 athletes.

Healy will now turn her attention to the women’s 4x400m relay with round one on Tuesday morning.