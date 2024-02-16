Phil Healy chasing down her third indoor 200m title at nationals

PHIL Healy is chasing a hat-trick of national indoor 200m titles at this weekend’s senior indoor championships at the Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena in Dublin.

The Ballineen Bullet will compete in the women’s 200 metres and wants to add to the Irish indoor 200m titles she won in 2016 and 2020. Healy has enjoyed plenty of success at the national indoors over the years, winning seven gold medals since her first in 2016. To date, she has won four 400m senior indoor titles (2017, ’18, ’19 and 2022), two 200m (2016 and ’20) and one 60m (2016).

Healy ran her season best indoor 200m in Gent (23.37) earlier this month, while her PB (23.10) was set in 2020. The plan after the nationals is to run a 400m the following week, ahead of the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow (March 1st-3rd) where Healy hopes to be part of the Irish women’s 4x400m relay team.