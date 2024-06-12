Southern Star Ltd. logo
Sport

Phil Healy and the Irish 4x400m relay team look to finish European Championships with a bang

June 12th, 2024 11:44 AM

By Sean Holland

Phil Healy and the Irish 4x400m relay team look to finish European Championships with a bang Image
The Irish women's 4x400m relay team of Lauren Cadden, Phil Healy, Sophie Becker and Sharlene Mawdsley. (Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile)

Set your alarms now! Phil Healy and the Irish relay 4x400m womens team once again take to the line in search of Rome relay success at 8.05pm tonight. 

The women’s 4x400m team of Sophie Becker, Phil Healy, Lauren Cadden, and Sharlene Mawdsley posted the fastest time in qualifying for tomorrow’s final with a 3:24.81 in yesterdays opening round. This afternoons team selection, will likely contain 400m silver medalist Rhasidat Adeleke, which would come as a huge boost to the teams' medal chances. 

The Irish team will take their place in the final alongside the other powerhouses of European athletics, including Spain, Germany, Poland, Belgium, France, Netherlands, and hosts Italy.

Coverage will be live on RTÉ 2

