Penalty shoot-out heartbreak for Clon CC in final

Clonakilty CC 3

CBC 3

(CBC win 5-3 on pens)

CHRIS MELNYK REPORTS

THERE was penalty shoot-out heartbreak for Clonakilty Community College in the inaugural Tim Kelly Cup final.

Competing for the U16 Cork Schools Soccer Cup, the West Cork team was denied glory after losing the shoot-out 5-3 to Christian Brothers College, Cork. The hero for CBC was goalkeeper Lucas Kennedy who pulled off a magnificent save low to his right in the penalty shootout from Clonakilty's third spot kick.

The city side broke the deadlock with the opening goal from a long-range free kick by captain Evan Lynch. Soon after, CBC doubled their lead with a tremendous team goal when Ben McCarthy tapped home a rebound after a great save by Clonakilty goalkeeper Ruari O'Sullivan from Bill McCarthy's initial shot.

Undeterred, Clonakilty Community College rallied and pulled a goal back just before half time. Clonakilty striker Luke Murphy pounced on a mistake and finished well. CBC took the 2-1 lead into the break.

A fired-up Clonakilty Community College equalised soon after the restart with a well-taken goal on the counter attack from Louka Mohan after a superb chipped pass by Charlie McShane in the build-up.

CBC hit back to retake the lead through Finn Dalton, but the Clonakilty school rose to the challenge and levelled again, as the excellent Luke Murphy equalised with a long-range free kick.

With the game ending in a 3-3 draw, it was on to the dreaded penalty shootout lottery. Here, an outstanding Lucas Kennedy save proved the difference as CBC prevailed 5-3.

Clonakilty CC squad: Ruairi O'Sullivan, Eamonn O'Donovan, Dylan Harrington, Prince Iyalla (captain), Olan Murphy, Sam Bailey, Shane O'Regan, Charlie McShane, Louka Mohan, Cal O'Mahony, Luke Murphy, Rory McCarthy, Tim Bailey, John Deegan, Desmond Kenneally, Arjun Negi, Micheal Kelly.

CBC: Lucas Kennedy, Finn Dalton, Tom Bardsley, Max Murphy, Donal O’Connor, Luke Philpott, Andrew Murray, Cian Corkery, Bill McCarthy, Evan Lynch (captain), Ben McCarthy, Ronan O’Donovan, Rory O’Connor, Fionn Mansfield, Andrew Bradley, Ryan Woods, Ronan Healy, Sam Murphy, Tom Mills, Rowan O’Kelly.