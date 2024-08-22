Southern Star Ltd. logo
Paul O'Donovan powers into lightweight semi-finals at World Rowing Championships

August 22nd, 2024 7:50 AM

By Kieran McCarthy

Paul O'Donovan powers into lightweight semi-finals at World Rowing Championships Image
Paul O'Donovan will be in action in his world semi-final on Friday.

PAUL O’Donovan’s quest to win a SEVENTH World title got off to a winning start at the World Rowing Championships in Canada on Sunday.

The Skibbereen rower, fresh from his Olympic gold winning exploits at the Paris Games, is the man to beat in the lightweight men’s single sculls and showed this in a dominant heat win.

Never troubled, Paul won easing up, in a time of 6:41.98, to take the automatic spot in Friday’s A/B semi-finals; he was well clear of Mexico’s Alexis Lopez Garcia who was almost eight seconds behind. A look at the other heat winners show that USA’s Samuel Melvin, Italy’s Niels Torre and Austrian sculler Julian Schoeberl all advanced directly to the semi-finals too. All going well for Paul, the A final is on 8pm Saturday night, Skibb-time.

 

The Lisheen man has won the World lightweight single scull titles on two previous occasions (2016 and ’17), as well as the World lightweight double title four times (2018, ’19, ’22 and ’23).

