Paul O'Donovan in lane four for World single sculls final

PAUL O’Donovan will line up in lane four of the A final of lightweight men's single sculls at the World Rowing Championships in Canada on Saturday night (8pm).

The Skibbereen rower has impressed in his heat and semi-finals wins this week, as he chases a SEVENTH World title – he has won four in the lightweight double (2018, ’19, ’22 and’23) and two in the lightweight single (2017 and ’17).

In Saturday’s medal race he will face competition from Mexico’s Alexis Lopez Garcia in lane one, Austria’s Julian Schoeberl in lane two, Greek rower Antonios Papakonstantinou (who won the other semi-final) in lane three, Italy’s Niels Torre in lane five and USA’s Samuel Melvin in lane six.