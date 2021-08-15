Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy cap perfect season with win at Henley Regatta

Olympic gold-medal winners Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy have capped off their perfect season with an impressive winning performance at the Royal Henley Regatta.

Having joked beforehand that this regatta was their biggest this year, the Skibbereen pair were stroke-perfect in claiming the Double Sculls Challenge Cup.

'I think we peaked on the day, fortunately. We’ve had some tough racing all week, good competition and standard here at Henley, which is why we like to come here,' O'Donovan said after the race.

?️ "We will see you again?" ?️ "We'll come back as often as you'll have us!" Fintan McCarthy and @PaulO_Donovan confirm in their post-race interview with @lauracwinter that they'll be back at #HenleyRoyalRegatta.#HRR21 pic.twitter.com/r16EOHT8ML — Henley Royal Regatta (@HenleyRegatta) August 15, 2021

Attention will now switch to the Irish National Championships which get underway net weekend at the National Rowing Centre.

A mouth-watering prospect awaits in the Men's Single Sculls with both Paul and Fintan set to face off.

Gary O'Donovan and Jake McCarthy are also entered.