Paul and Fintan named RTÉ Sport Team of the Year 

IF SANTA Claus is reading this, then Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy need a bigger trophy cabinet this Christmas.

The Skibbereen rowing dream team were named winners of the 2022 RTÉ Sport Team of the Year award after another stellar year for the Aughadown duo.

Paul and Fintan defended - and in devastating fashion - their European and World rowing titles in 2022, in the lightweight men's double sculls, to rubber-stamp their position as the best in the world.