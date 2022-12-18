Sport

Paul and Fintan named RTÉ Sport Team of the Year 

December 18th, 2022 10:52 AM

By Kieran McCarthy

RTÉ Sport Team of the year Award winners, Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan. (Photo: ©INPHO/Nick Elliott)

Share this article

IF SANTA Claus is reading this, then Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy need a bigger trophy cabinet this Christmas.

The Skibbereen rowing dream team were named winners of the 2022 RTÉ Sport Team of the Year award after another stellar year for the Aughadown duo.

Paul and Fintan defended - and in devastating fashion - their European and World rowing titles in 2022, in the lightweight men's double sculls, to rubber-stamp their position as the best in the world.

 

 

 

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.