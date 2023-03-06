Paudie's legacy with West Cork Sports Star Awards will live on

PAUDIE Palmer is one of the main reasons that the Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Sports Star Awards have grown to become the resounding success that they are.

He was involved in these awards from the very start – when they were first established in 1998 – and played a starring role as they quickly became the most coveted award in West Cork sport.

The awards will celebrate their milestone 25th anniversary at the annual gala ceremony on March 11th when the best in the west will be recognised, feted and championed.

But this will also be the first awards night since our dear friend Paudie passed away in January.

He was central to the rise of the Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Sports Star Awards, and those involved in the continued growth of these awards – Helen Wycherley and Neil Grant of the Celtic Ross Hotel, Kieran McCarthy of The Southern Star, and JP McNamara of C103 – feel it’s important that Paudie’s legacy lives on.

In honour of Paudie, and given his passion and interest in the youth of our community, it has been decided to rename the West Cork Sports Star Youth Award in his name.

This award will now be known as the West Cork Sports Star Paudie Palmer Youth Award, a fitting tribute to a man who took great joy and pride from watching West Cork’s youth find their wings and fly.

🚨 Paudie Palmer is one of the main reasons that the @CelticRossHotel West Cork Sports Star Awards have grown to become the resounding success that they are. He was a central part of these awards since the very start, in 1998.#WestCorkSportStar

(1/5) pic.twitter.com/fK0ka7ZhUE — Kieran McCarthy (@KieranMcC_SS) March 1, 2023

The first recipient of this award will be Ballinascarthy teenager Millie Condon, who won an incredible three All-Ireland titles in 2022.

This award now carries extra special relevance in West Cork as it honours and remembers one of the good guys whose love, enthusiasm and energy for West Cork sport ensured these awards remain one of the most prestigious in the country.

Paudie’s legacy with the awards will live on.