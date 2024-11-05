O'Rourke and O'Hanlon retire from inter-county football

CARBERY Rangers John O'Rourke and Kilshannig's Killian O'Hanlon have both announced their retirements from inter-county football.

O'Rourke made his championship debut in 2013 against Limerick, making seven in total. At the age of 32 he feels now is the right time to step back from the panel. We will have an exclusive interview with O'Rourke in this week's edition of the Southern Star.

In other team news, Kilmacabea's Damien Gore and St Finbarrs Steven Sherlock are both taking a year out from the panel for the upcoming 2025 season.

Rebels boss John Cleary will need to fill the void and look bolster his attacking options as he readies his squad for an important Division 2 National League campaign in the year ahead.