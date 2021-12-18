Olympic gold heroes Fintan and Paul shortlisted for World Rowing Award

OLYMPIC rowing heroes Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan have been shortlisted for a prestigious World Rowing Award.

The two Skibbereen rowers are in the running for the Men’s Crew of the Year gong at the 2021 World Rowing Awards that will be held virtually on Saturday, January 29th, 2022.

It’s deserved recognition for the West Cork men who hit new heights this past year as they utterly dominated in the lightweight men’s double sculls.

Together, Fintan and Paul won gold at the European Rowing Championships and World Cup II ahead of their crowning glory: they became the first Irish rowers ever to win Olympic gold when they powered into the history books at the Games in Tokyo. They also set the world best time in the lightweight men’s double in their Olympic semi-final, to further highlight their dominance. They weren’t finished there, as the two Skibb men also won gold at the prestigious Henley Regatta in the UK.

Also shortlisted for the World Rowing Award are the French men’s double sculls, the Dutch quad and the New Zealand eight, all who won gold at the Tokyo Olympics.