O’Driscoll and Deane return to Cork senior football panel

CORK football manager John Cleary has recalled both Ruairi Deane and Brian O’Driscoll to the county senior panel.

Bantry Blues man Deane was surprisingly overlooked this past season, despite being one of Cork’s most consistent and experienced performers in recent years. Deane (31) enjoyed a strong club campaign, spearheading Bantry Blues’ march to the Cork Premier IFC final while also catching the eye with the Carbery senior footballers. He has unfinished business with the Rebels, as does Tadhg MacCarthaigh clubman Brian O’Driscoll, who was Carbery’s standout player in their 2022 Premier SFC campaign.

O’Driscoll has not been involved with the Rebels since he was let go from the panel in 2018, but has made no secret of his desire to line out with Cork again.

‘Every player playing club football in Cork has ambitions of getting onto the county team and representing their county at the top level – and I definitely have a burning desire inside me to get myself back to the top table,’ O’Driscoll previously told The Southern Star.