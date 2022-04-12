O'Donovan wins West Cork's top sports award for second time

Paul O’Donovan has joined a unique club as a two-time winner of the Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Sports Star of the Year award.

The Skibbereen man, along with his Olympic-winning Irish lightweight men’s double partner Fintan McCarthy, was crowned the best in the west, again, at the recent awards.

This is the second time Paul has won the overall award, the first in 2016 alongside his brother Gary after their Olympic silver medal success in Rio.

The other two-time winners of the award are Skibbereen rowers Eugene Coakley and Timmy Harnedy (2003 and 2005), West Cork camogie great Jennifer O’Leary (2002 and 2014) and the queen of Irish athletics Phil Healy (2018 and 2020).

Now, the race is on between O’Donovan and Healy – who will complete their hat-trick first?