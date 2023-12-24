O’Donovan: We want to be back in the Premier Division

JOHN O’Donovan says no stone will be left unturned in 2024 as Cork City look to bounce back from their disastrous relegation this season.

The Ardfield soccer star has signed a new contract with the club and he has one goal in mind – promotion back to the Premier Division.

While this year’s City campaign didn’t have too many highlights, highly-rated defender O’Donovan (19) can take the positives from his own progress – he made his first team debut and went on to make 15 league appearances for the club.

‘I am really looking forward to the season ahead,’ O’Donovan told CorkCityFC.ie, after signing his new deal.

‘Last year was a very disappointing one for the club, so we need to try and get the club back up. Being from Cork and having come through the academy, it really hurt the way last season went. We know how big of a club this is and we want to be back in the Premier Division.

‘We have a good side, with some good players coming in, so hopefully we can bounce back and have a good season.’

Meanwhile, the signing of Charlie Lyons has swelled local interest in Cork City ahead of their First Division campaign. The Innishannon man joins the club having made over 120 appearances for Cobh Ramblers, Galway United and Preston North End over the past five seasons.

Promotion is the aim for City next season, he says.

‘I am delighted to get the deal over the line. It is a massive club, with a massive fanbase, and I can’t wait to get going. I think I have played close to 130 games at this stage, so I have experience and I know the division well. I have come here to hopefully win a league and get promoted straight away,’ Lyons said.

Also, Kinsale’s Darragh Crowley (23) has also signed a new contract with Cork City. Having made his first team debut for City in 2019, after coming through the club’s academy, Crowley has made over 75 appearances for City, but his 2023 season was cut short after he suffered a serious knee injury in the summer.

‘It’s been very frustrating being out injured, especially the way last season went. Having been at the club so long, it really hurt to see the position the club found itself in, and I wish I had been able to be out on the pitch to try and help the lads,’ Crowley said.

‘My rehab is going very well and I am in the gym and out running several days a week now, so hopefully I will be able to start taking part in training during pre-season and work my way back to fitness early on in the season.’

Cork City are determined to bounce back after a disappointing season, losing in a relegation play-off to Waterford United. New boss Tim Clancy takes over from Bandon’s Richie Holland, who was interim manager at the end of the campaign.