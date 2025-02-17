Southern Star Ltd. logo
Sport

O'Donovan Rossa hurlers boosted by addition of O’Driscoll brothers

February 17th, 2025 8:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

O'Donovan Rossa hurlers boosted by addition of O’Driscoll brothers Image
Former Cork footballer Kevin O'Driscoll will line out with O'Donova Rossa hurlers this season.

O’DONOVAN Rossa hurlers’ quest for silverware this season has been boosted by the addition of two former Cork footballers, Colm and Kevin O’Driscoll.

The Tadhg MacCarthaigh footballers, who had lined out for Bishopstown hurlers, will tog out with Skibbereen’s hurlers this year, having had their transfer from the city club approved.

Colm and Kevin played underage with O’Donovan Rossa, and their addition to the Rossa ranks is good news for the Skibb team. It also reestablishes the connection between the O'Driscoll family and O’Donovan Rossa, as Colm and Kevin’s father, Gene, was player-coach for the Skibb club’s footballers when they won the county senior football title in 1992 and then went on to win the All-Ireland club senior football crown in ’93 – they remain the only West Cork club to ever win the biggest prize in club football.

