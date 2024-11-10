O'Donovan Rossa crowned Munster intermediate football champs!

O'DONOVAN Rossa can't stop winning!

The Skibbereen team captured their second consecutive AIB Munster LGFA title by overcoming Limerick’s St Ailbes by 0-10 to 0-7 in the provincial intermediate decider in Mallow.

The Rossa trailed 0-5 to 0-3 at the break but a hallmark of this team is that they don't panic. Éabha O’Donovan (2) and semi-final hero Fionnuala O’Driscoll were on target in the first half.

St Ailbes proved worth opponents, but Skibb showed their class in the second half, as points from Kate O’Donovan, sub Sinead Farrell and Laura O’Mahony kept them in touch, trailing 0-7 to 0-6.

With the game on the line O’Donovan Rossa dug deep. Scores from Aoife O’Driscoll and Éabha O’Donovan nudged Skibb in front, and O’Donovan and Fionnuala O’Driscoll added further points to seal another famous win.

Scorers - O’Donovan Rossa: É O’Donovan 0-4 (2f); F O’Driscoll 0-2; K O’Donovan, S Farrell, L O’Mahony, A O’Driscoll 0-1 each. St Ailbes: G Keane 0-4 (3f); E Ryan, M MacNamara, K Kennedy 0-1 each.

O’Donovan Rossa: E Hayes; M Donnellan, A Whooley, A Tobin; E McCarthy, S Hurley, L Harte; L O’Mahony (captain), T Murphy; J Beechinor, K O’Donovan, F Leonard; É O’Donovan, F O’Driscoll, M O’Neill. Subs: S Farrell for T Murphy (h-t), A O’Driscoll for M O’Neill (48), E Byrne for O’Driscoll (59).

St Ailbes: B Madigan; A Dalton, J McGuire, E Donnelly; M MacNamara, N Ryan (captain), K Heelan; C Hickey, Ó Ryan; S MacNamara, M Kavanagh, L Nash; G Keane, K Kennedy, E Ryan. Subs: C Ryan for J McGuire (h-t), D Egan for S McNamara (ht).

Referee: David Grogan (Tipperary).