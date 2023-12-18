O'Donovan hails daughter Eabha's goal as key to Skibb win

BY DAIRE WALSH

O'DONOVAN Rossa manager James O’Donovan said their two goals were vital in them securing the currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Junior Club Championship title at Parnell Park.

His daughter Éabha O’Donovan got both of the goals in a magnificent haul of 2-5 to thwart Claremorris’ hopes of becoming the first club from Mayo win the All-Ireland junior crown.

'We were under pressure all the way through it,' said manager James O’Donovan. 'We managed to just get the key scores with the goals. Our defence again, as it has done all year, just didn’t concede the goals. That’s what won it for us.

'They were on top in the second half until the second goal. They were on top all over the field really. We were getting blocked down inside. We couldn’t get our shots away. They were turning us over and they were attacking us with numbers. We were under serious pressure, but that breakaway attack we got and Eabha finishing the goal, that was the key.

'We looked a bit dead there in the second half, but that goal was a key, key score for us. The ball was floating into the square there at the end and there was a few hearts in mouths, but you’d still rather be two up than two down with a couple of minutes to go.'