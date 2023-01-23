O’Donovan excited by new challenge with Cobh U19s

ÁINE O’Donovan’s rise in the football world has taken another leap forward – the Bandon woman is the new manager of Cobh Ramblers’ U19 Women’s National League team for 2023.

Her latest challenge will be her biggest yet, but Áine has taken it all in her stride so far.

Recently she was coach of Bandon AFC’s first team and also worked within her home club’s academy set-up; Áine had started her coaching journey with Bandon years earlier. Her CV also includes managing West Cork’s Kennedy Cup squad, and coaching Cork Gaynor Cup teams and with Cork City Women’s.

‘I am absolutely delighted to be appointed to the role. It’s a massive honour for me personally,’ Áine told cobhramblers.ie.

‘I am hugely grateful for the opportunity and really looking forward to getting started.

‘It’s going to be another big year for women’s football in Ireland and it’s great to see Cobh Ramblers progressing with this addition of an U19 team in the Women’s National League.

‘I can’t wait to play my part in this and help build on the work done at Cobh to date.’

Cobh Ramblers are also delighted to secure the Bandon woman’s services, giving her growing reputation within the football world. ‘She has proven national league and academy experience and matches our ambition to really progress in women’s football. It is our first year competing at U19 level and expands on our entry to the U17 league last year,’ chairman Bill O’Leary explained. The club is also taking expressions of interest from players that want to line out with Cobh’s League of Ireland Women’s U19 side. See the club website for more details and an application form.