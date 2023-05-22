O'Donovan back in action for Clonakilty footballers after 18-month injury nightmare

BY KIERAN McCARTHY

CORK footballer Liam O’Donovan played his first game of football for Clonakilty in over 18 months on Sunday.

He started in the half-back line for his home club in their Cork Credit Unions Division 2 Football League draw away to Newcestown, and played 40 minutes before being early in the second half.

This was O’Donovan’s first football game for Clon since their 2021 Cork Premier SFC semi-final win against Douglas at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Late in the game he suffered a serious hamstring injury that saw him sidelined for Clon’s and Cork’s 2022 football campaigns.

He did make a brief comeback for Clon’s junior hurlers in October 2022, but hasn’t featured for club or county in 2023 until last Sunday.

Check out Thursday’s Star for more on O’Donovan’s return and the match report from Clon and Newcestown’s Division 2 draw