O'Donovan and McCarthy making the long trip to Donegal

IT'S a long journey (471 km) and in particular a journey into the unknown for Clonakilty’s Darragh O’Donovan (Honda Civic), who aims to strengthen his bid to win the Irish Tarmac Junior Rally Championship on this weekend’s Letterkenny-based Wilton Recycling Donegal International.

Another Clonakilty driver Cal McCarthy will compete in the main event where he and co-driver Eric Calnan are aboard the Carbery Plastics Citroen C3 Rally2 and are seeded at No. 31.

For O’Donovan (Honda Civic) and his Lisavaird co-driver Michael White, it is all about getting points on the board. Currently, they are only six points behind Rylane’s Robbie O’Hanlon (Honda Civic) and his Donegal co-driver Oisin Joyce.

The 20-stage event is round five of the Irish Tarmac Championship and is set to be a fascinating contest. Last year’s winner and current series leader Monaghan’s Josh Moffett (Hyundai i20 R5) faces title rivals Derry’s Callum Devine and Welsh ace Meirion Evans, both in VW Polo GTi R5’s, his brother Sam Moffett (Hyundai i20 N Rally2) and last year’s one time leader Matt Edwards (VW Polo GTi R5).