Nicola Tuthill sets new hammer throw PB and Irish U23 record!

KILBRITTAIN athlete Nicola Tuthill (UCD AC) set a new Irish U23 record this evening at the Motonet Grand Prix in Lahti, Finland, a World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze meeting.

Competing in her familiar hammer throw, Tuthill threw a best of 71.71 metres to add nearly 1.5m to her previous record which had been set in May 2024 in Slovakia.

Eileen O’Keefe (73.21m NR) is the only Irish woman to have ever thrown further.

Tuthill finished third overall in the event behind Finish duo Krista Tervo and Silja Kosonen.

It continues the 21-year-old’s impressive early season form, the Cork native winning U23 Hammer Throw gold at the European Throwing Cup in Nicosia, Cyprus back in March, Ireland’s first ever gold medal at that event.