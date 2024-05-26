Nicola Tuthill clocking up the air miles in her Euro bid

KILBRITTAIN hammer thrower Nicola Tuthill has been clocking up the airmiles in her bid to qualify for the European Athletics Championships in June.

Fresh from throwing a new personal best earlier this month – she threw 68.70m at a meet in Dublin – Tuthill (20) has taken part in a few World Continental Tour competitions.

Last Friday the Bandon AC star won the Memorial Jose Luis Hernandez challenger meet in Pamplona, Spain, with her best effort of 67.78m. Tuthill followed that up with a second-place finish in a bronze meet in Barcelona (Míting Internacional Ciutat de Barcelona) two days later; her best throw was 67.30m.

The qualification window for the Europeans in Rome shuts on May 26th so Tuthill will discover soon if she has enough ranking points to qualify for the championships.